FOOTBALL
The Cardinals have climbed four spots to No. 9 in the NJCAA football rankings after a 27-8 win at home Saturday night against then-ranked-No. 20 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
The win boosted the Cardinals to 3-0 on the season. All three wins were Southwest Junior College Football Conference contests, which puts second-year coach Sherard Poteete’s squad atop the conference standings.
After three straight home games to open the season, the Cardinals take to the road for the first time Saturday, going to Brenham to face No. 12 Blinn College. Blinn was a 72-7 winner Saturday in a non-conference outing against Rezolution Prep.
Against NEO, the Cardinals built a 17-0 halftime lead behind a tremendous defensive effort. The Cardinals forced nine NEO punts in the half, stopped another possession on downs and came up with a turnover.
Godina had an impactful game for the Cardinals. In addition to three field goals, he punted nine times for a 44.2-yard average.
Russell, who came in at quarterback for injured starter Jeremy Hunt in the opening quarter, completed 14-of-25 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. He was not intercepted.
Marques Williams had a huge game for the Cardinal defense. He had 12 tackles, (six solos, six assisted), one sack and three pass break-ups.
Race Moser also had double-digit tackles with 10 (three solos, seven assists).
Jaeden Ward, Jaiden Dockery and Joren Dickey finished with nine, eight and eight tackles, respectively.
Derrick Ray, who was in on seven tackles, had two sacks to lead the Cardinals in a four-sack performance.
In all, the Cardinals had 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, led by Keshawn Jackson and Ward with two each.
The TVCC-Blinn game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Brenham High School’s Cub Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
Meanwhile, the Lady Cards’ volleyball team moves up a spot to No. 8 and will host Wharton County Wednesday at 6 p.m.
