The No. 8 ranked Trinity Valley Cardinals open SWJCFC play Saturday at home.
The Cardinals (1-0) welcome in the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Golden Norsemen in an 11 a.m. kickoff at Bruce Field.
“The kids have adapted to a lot,” TVCC coach Sherard Poteete said. “These guys dealt with the COVID mess last year and have adapted, overcome and improvised and done a good job with that stuff. They will bounce around to it and they will be fine. I know it was really hot last week and playing at 11 we can play the game before it gets hot.”
This is the season opener for the Golden Norsemen as they had their open week to start the season. “The offense will be the mystery in terms of what are they going to do,” Poteete said. “That is the one disadvantage of them not playing a game last week is there is no film to share. We don’t know what they will do offensively.”
He said defensive coordinator Will Reed and his staff have been preparing for everything just to see what they may show Saturday.
The Cardinals return to action next Saturday as they travel to Shreveport for a battle with the Southern Shreveport Jaguars. Kickoff for the non-conference game is set for 7 p.m.
In the overall series between TVCC and NEO, the Cardinals hold a 22-19 advantage.
In the spring, the Golden Norsemen finished 1-7 overall and 1-6 in conference play. Coach Zach Crissup said during the media day in the summer that he expects to see a lot out of his defensive line in the opener Saturday.
“They have a great defense right alongside of ours,” Poteete said. “Coach Crissup does a great job with their defense over there. They have a lot of guys back from last year, and the defensive line was one of their best units in our league last year. They have the defensive player of the year returning and they will play very well up front.”
Poteete said they also have some good secondary players that will run around in man coverage.
“They were able to take the opening kickoff of the game to the house against us last year so we have our work cut out for us,” Poteete said. “They will have some electrifying guys in the return game as well this week.”
When it comes to improvements from last week, Poteete said the staff has been drilling into the players some areas to work on.
“We have to be more assignment sound up front blocking in our schemes,” Poteete said. “We were able to get away with a few things in the run-pass option.”
In last week’s 70-7 victory over ASA-Miami, the Cardinals tied the No. 13 all-time scoring record, which was a 70-7 victory over Rezolution Prep in 2019.
“Our kids came out and played really well,” Poteete said. “The defense kept getting stops and giving the ball back to the offense. You got to love it when you can score on special teams and defense. It is always a good day, but really fired up about our kids.”
In the win, Jordan Davis went 16 of 24 for 194 yards with one TD and one interception. He also rushed for 24 yards on seven carries with one touchdown. Cordrick Dunn led the way with 14 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
“We were able to run the football and had six rushing touchdowns,” Poteete said. “It was some good valuable experience for some young offensive linemen.”
Kordell David was the top receiver with two receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown, while Korey King had three receptions for 67 yards. Malakoff’s Nathan Jones had four receptions for 41 yards in his Cardinals debut at tight end.
“Nathan did a great job in the passing game for us,” Poteete said. “He led the team in receptions and did a great job. We still need to get him in the cafeteria and the weight room and put some pounds on him. He is going to play hard and is a tough kid.”
Defensively, TVCC was led by sophomore’s Jacob Berry and Kamaurja Kenny with 10 tackles each. Kenny had one sack and two tackles for loss in the victory.
Note: For fans unable to attend Saturday’s game against NEO, you can watch it online through SHN Sports with Joey Snowden and Marcus Dowell at https://youtu.be/zAPvjIbYCEI.
