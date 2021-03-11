The No. 8-ranked Lady Cards outlasted No. 23 Blinn in a Region XIV Conference contest Wednesday night in Brenham, hanging on for a 94-91 win.
The win boosted second-year head coach Precious Ivy’s squad to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in conference. Blinn stumbled to 8-5 and 4-3 marks.
The Lady Cards are next scheduled to be at home Saturday against No. 11 Tyler, which improved to 10-2 and 6-2 Wednesday night with a 71-68 home court triumph against Panola. Game time at Cardinal Gym is 2 p.m.
Heading into the final quarter against Blinn, the Lady Cards led 72-62. Blinn came surging back and took an 84-83 lead with 4:16 left in the game.
The Lady Cards led 49-40 at the half.
Kaye Clark led the Lady Cards with 26 points. Mailyn Wilkerson and Noelle Yancy had 14 each and Mikayla Hutchinson 10.
Alexis Brown, Mahagonie Williams and Taylor Hutchins finished with eight each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.