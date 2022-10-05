The Lady Cardinals were in a no-nonsense mood Tuesday night in Corsicana. Protecting their No. 8 NJCAA ranking, they swept No. 16-ranked Navarro in 3-0 fashion, winning 25-16, 25-15, 25-20.
With their fourth straight win against Navarro, the Lady Cardinals improved to 21-5 overall. Coach Aleah Hayes’ squad is now a perfect 10-0 in Region XIV Conference and has a four-game lead with six games remaining. Navarro fell to 20-5 and 6-4.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be at home Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Tyler (12-13, 6-4). If you can’t make it to Cardinal Gym, the game will be webcast on the Cardinal Sports Network at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thAXtVQtPiY.
