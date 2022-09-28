Call them pacesetters. The No 8-ranked Lady Cardinals continued to set the pace Tuesday night in Region XIV Conference, outlasting No. 14 Blinn for a 3-2 win at Cardinal Gym. They won, 25-19, 19-25, 25-19, 24-26, 15-11.
Fourth-year head coach Aleah Hayes’ Lady Cardinals, who have won 16 of their last 18, raised their season record to 20-5. They are 9-0 in conference. Blinn fell to 23-6 and 4-4.
The Lady Cardinals have the rest of the week off. Their next outing is scheduled Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Navarro. The next home match is scheduled Wednesday, Oct. 5 against Tyler at 6 p.m.
The win was the 76th for Hayes at the helm of the Lady Cardinals. She is 76-45.
