The eighth-ranked Lady Cardinals take to the west tonight to face No. 16 Navarro in Corsicana. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The Lady Cardinals are 20-5 overall and 9-0 in conference. Navarro is 20-4 and 6-3.
The Lady Cardinals were a 3-1 winner against Navarro earlier this season at Cardinal Gym, winning 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19.
This will be the 33rd meeting between the two schools. Navarro leads the series 17-15, but the Lady Cardinals have won the last three.
Here is the link to watch tonight’s match: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0o9ChLLA0w
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.