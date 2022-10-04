10-4-22 SPORTS TVCC Volleyball.png

The eighth-ranked Lady Cardinals take to the west tonight to face No. 16 Navarro in Corsicana. Action gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The Lady Cardinals are 20-5 overall and 9-0 in conference. Navarro is 20-4 and 6-3.

The Lady Cardinals were a 3-1 winner against Navarro earlier this season at Cardinal Gym, winning 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19.

This will be the 33rd meeting between the two schools. Navarro leads the series 17-15, but the Lady Cardinals have won the last three.

Here is the link to watch tonight’s match: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b0o9ChLLA0w

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you