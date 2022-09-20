The eighth-ranked Lady Cardinals extended their win streak to seven Monday night with a 3-0 win on the road against Victoria College. They won, 25-11, 25-13, 25-17.
In addition to upping their overall win streak, the Lady Cardinals also stretched their conference win streak to seven, which matches a school record set in 2019. The Lady Cardinals are 15-4 on the year and 7-0 in Region XIV Conference.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. in Beeville against Coastal Bend College.
