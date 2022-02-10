Riding a wave of momentum in the fourth quarter, the seventh-ranked Lady Cards overcame 20th-ranked Panola for a 69-62 homecourt win Monday night.
Coach Precious Ivy’s squad outscored the Fillies 41-29 in the second half to erase a 33-28 halftime deficit and improve to 18-3 on the season and 9-2 in Region XIV Conference. The Lady Cards held Panola to 11 points in the third quarter.
With just over six minutes left in the third quarter, the Lady Cards had pulled even at 35-35. Panola answered with a 6-0 spurt to go up 41-35 at a media timeout at the 4:45 mark. The Fillies held off a Lady Card run as the quarter ended to carry a 44-42 lead into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, there was no holding off the Lady Cards. With 3:45 remaining in the game, they had surged into a 59-52 lead and had a crowd-induced momentum on their side. The Lady Cards outscored Panola 27-18 in the quarter.
Abby Cater, scoreless in the first half, came alive in the second half. She pumped in 14 points, including two uncharacteristic three-pointers and clutch free throws in the closing two minutes.
Kaila Kelley led the Lady Cards with 16 points, scoring eight in each half.
Also scoring in double figures were Niyah Page with 12 and Mimi McCollister with 10. McCollister had a pair of three-pointers.
The Lady Cards and Panola are scheduled to square off in a rematch in Carthage next Wednesday, Feb. 16. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.
Next up for the Lady Cards is a trip Wednesday to Paris. They are scheduled to be at home Saturday against Angelina at 2 p.m.
