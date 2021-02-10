LARUE – The No. 4-ranked LaPoynor Flyers have went 2-1 in their last three games for a 19-5 record.
In those three games, the Flyers have thumped Kerens, 76-24 and Cross Roads 83-23. The only loss came to No. 1-ranked Martins Mill, 71-64.
In the loss to Martins Mill, Garrett Nuckolls led the way with 19 points, three assists and five rebounds. Kase Johnston had 10 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Dijuan Whitehead had nine points and two rebounds, Kamron Eldridge had seven points and three rebounds, Evan Almeida had seven points and four rebounds, Cooper Gracey had seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Jeff Young had three points. Matt Driskell finished with two points and two steals.
In the win over Cross Roads, Nuckolls finished with 22 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. Whitehead had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals and Eldridge had 10 points, three assists and two steals.
Maze finished with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists, Almeida had eight points, three rebounds and two steals and Gracey had eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Johnston finished with six points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, Driskell had four points and three assists and Young had two points, two rebounds and two steals. Caleb Solis finished with two points, two rebounds and two steals.
In the win over Kerens, Nuckolls finished with 18 points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds. Whitehead had 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists, Gracey had 12 points, three assists and six rebounds and Eldridge had 11 points, six steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Almeida had eight points, 11 rebounds and two steals, Solis had six points and four rebounds and Johnston had six points, four assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Maze rounded out the scoring with two points and four rebounds.
