The third-ranked Lady Cardinals turned away Eastern Oklahoma for an 86-63 season-opening victory Tuesday night at Cardinal Gym.
The Lady Cardinals secured the win with a big third quarter, outscoring Eastern Arizona 26-8. The Lady Cardinals needed the big quarter after the Mountaineers had pulled within two, 31-29, with 1:59 left in the half. The Lady Cardinals led 37-31 at the half and were up 63-39 going into the final quarter.
All 11 Lady Cardinals playing in the game scored, led by Emani Jenkins’ 15 points. Jenkins hit three of the Lady Cardinals’ seven three-pointers.
Also scoring in double figures were Destinee McDowell, Kaila Kelley and Lafaedria Green with 11 each.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to face a tough test on the road Saturday when they head to Mississippi to take on No. 7 Jones. Game time is 1 p.m.
The next home game for the Lady Cardinals is Friday, Nov. 25 against Hill in the Budke/Serna Thanksgiving Classic.
