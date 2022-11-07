The third-ranked Lady Cardinals outscored No. 7 Jones (MS) 16-8 in overtime Saturday for an important 86-78 non-conference road win.
The win boosted the Lady Cardinals to 2-0 on the young season. Jones dropped to 1-1.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled to return to action Friday in Denison against Fort Hood at 7 p.m. Saturday, they face South Plains at 3 p.m. in Denison at Grayson College.
Abby Cater fired in 23 points to lead the Lady Cardinals. Briana Peguero had 17 and Mimi McCollister and Destinee McDowell 12 each. McDowell also had a team-high 11 rebounds.
The Lady Cardinals led 29-28 at the half. The score was tied 70-70 at the end of regulation.
