The 18th-ranked Lady Cardinals made short work of Victoria in their Region XIV Conference opener Tuesday night at Cardinal gym, rolling to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-16 win.
The win, their third straight in 3-0 fashion, kept third-year head coach Aleah Hayes’ squad unbeaten at 5-0.
The Lady Cardinals are scheduled for another conference outing Thursday in Baytown against Lee College. Game time is 6 p.m.
The Lady Cardinals are also scheduled to spend the rest of the week on the road, driving over to Brenham to compete Friday and Saturday in the Kruse Kickoff Classic at Blinn College. Friday, they play Western Texas at 10 a.m. and Temple at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, they square off against New Mexico at 10 a.m. and Clarendon at 2:30 p.m.
The next home outing for the Lady Cardinals is Thursday, Sept. 9 against No. 5 Tyler. Action begins at 7 p.m.
After a back-and-forth start to the first set, the Lady Cardinals began flexing their muscle and net prowess. The first set was last tied at 15-15 and then it was all Lady Cardinals.
That continued the rest of the match, led by 6-1 freshman Lizanyela Lopez, the NJCAA hitting percentage leader at .474. Lopez was dominant in the third set to help the Lady Cardinals close out the match. She had no fewer than 3 kills and 3 stuff blocks in the final set.
Other key contributors for the Lady Cardinals were Marina Obradovic, Wendy Martinez, Mariana Velasque, Luna Franca, Shebriana Myers and Elif Burcu.
The match took exactly one hour to complete.
