The hottest team in Region XIV Conference stayed that way Monday night at Cardinal Gym.
The No. 15-ranked Cardinals won for an 11th straight time, rolling 92-68 past the 16th-ranked Panola College Ponies.
The win gives first-year head coach Mark Leslie’s squad (11-1) a two-game lead over the Ponies, who fell to 9-3. The two teams are scheduled to meet again Wednesday, March 31, in Carthage in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
After a tightly-contest opening eight minutes, the Cardinals took control against the Ponies. By the 9:17 mark, they were up 10, 27-17. They led 49-34 at halftime.
The onslaught continued in the second half. The lead grew to 78-51 with 11:32 remaining.
Dawshawn Davis led the Cardinals with 22 points, including four three-pointers.
Trevon Fuller also had four three-pointers, finishing with 17 points.
Also scoring in double figures were Lathaniel Bastian and Tuongthach Gathek with 12 and 10, respectively.
All 11 Cardinals playing in the game scored.
Next up for the Cardinals is a Wednesday game at Jacksonville. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
