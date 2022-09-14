Unphased by a fire alarm that caused the arena to be cleared right before match time, the No. 11-ranked Lady Cardinals toasted Lee College for a 3-0 win Tuesday night in Baytown.
The Lady Cardinals won 25-23, 25-18, 25-19 to improve to 13-4 overall and 5-0 in Region XIV Conference. It was their fifth consecutive win and third consecutive match sweep.
Next up for the Lady Cardinals is a 4 p.m. match Thursday against Wharton at Cardinal Gym.
The Lady Cardinals trailed throughout most of the first set, being down 16-10 at one point. But once they found their footing, it was all Lady Cardinals the rest of the way.
Among the leaders for the Lady Cardinals in another solid team effort were Selma Sutaj (13 points, 12 kills), Mafer Cisneros Salas (12 points, 10 kills, 2 service aces), Sofia Velez (15 digs) and Azul Pilahg (36 assists). Lizanyela Lopez and Wendy Martinez had six kills each and Rockelle Collier four.
Oh, the cause of the fire alarm was burnt popcorn in the concession stand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.