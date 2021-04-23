Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.