And then there were four.
Four teams remain alive for the NJCAA D1 women’s national title. For a 10th straight year, the Lady Cards are among the Final Four.
The No. 2 Lady Cards (21-2) punched their ticket to Friday here in Lubbock with a 70-62 win against No. 7 Shelton State. Joining them are No. 3 Chipola (20-4), No. 5 Northwest Florida (22-2) and No. 9 Three Rivers (24-0).
Here are Thursday’s quarterfinal scores:
TVCC 70, Shelton State 62
Chipola 55, Tyler 49
Northwest Florida State 63, South Plains 54
Three Rivers 79, Western Nebraska 71
Here is today’s semifinal schedule:
4 p.m. – Northwest Florida State vs. Three Rivers
6 p.m. – TVCC vs. Chipola
The championship game is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
The Lady Cards are 14-2 in national semifinal games. The two losses were to Gulf Coast (77-67) in 2019 and Chipola (62-48) in 2015
Today will be the fourth time the Lady Cards and Chipola have played in the national tournament. Chipola leads the series 2-1. The Lady Cards’ lone win was in 2017, 65-60.
Chipola is averaging 69.5 points per game and allowing 54.3. The Lady Cards are averaging 81.9 and surrendering 57.4.
The Lady Cards have won 14 straight and Chipola five.
Three of Chipola’s four losses were to Northwest Florida State (56-42, 65-60, 71-47). The other was to Pensacola State (56-52).
The Lady Cards are now 75-21 in national tournament games.
You can watch today’s semifinals online at www.njcaa.org/network. A subscription fee is required.
Weather-wise, it’s cloudy and 56 at 5 a.m. We are looking at a mostly sunny day with the high expected to reach 79.
Keep the red on back home, Cardinal fans. It’s working!
