Excuse me, don’t we know each other.
Two familiar foes at the national tournament get together again today when the Lady Cards and Shelton State square off in the quarterfinals in a 3 p.m. tipoff at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University. It will be fifth straight tournament the two have met.
So far, the Lady Cards have dominated the series, but four of the five contests have been decided by five or less points. Here are the all-time results of the all-time seven-game national tournament meetings:
2019 – TVCC 65, Shelton State 55
2018 – TVCC 65, Shelton State 63
2017 – TVCC 68, Shelton State 66
2016 – TVCC 61, Shelton State 56
2012 – TVCC 66, Shelton State 59
2008 – Shelton State 81, TVCC 60
The No. 2 Lady Cards (20-2) bring a 13-game winning streak into the game, including a 72-55 win against No. 18 Miles in their tournament opener. No. 7 Shelton State (21-4) has won six straight and opened the tournament with an 88-54 win against No. 10 Wabash Valley.
The Lady Cards are averaging 82.5 points per game and Shelton State 81.1. The Lady Cards are allowing 57.2 points per game and Shelton State 55.2.
The TVCC-Shelton State winner advances to the semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. to face the No. 3 Chipola-No. 11 Tyler winner. Here is today’s quarterfinal schedule:
1 p.m. – No. 16 Western Nebraska vs. No. 9 Three Rivers
3 p.m. – No. 2 TVCC vs. No. 7 Shelton State
5 p.m. – No. 4 South Plains vs. No. 5 Northwest Florida State
7 p.m. – No. 3 Chipola vs. No. 11 Tyler
The semifinals are scheduled Friday at 4 and 6 p.m. The championship is 3 p.m. Saturday.
If the Lady Cards win their 75th national tournament game today (now 74-21), they will advance to the Final Four for a 10th straight tournament and 17th time overall.
All tournament games are available online at www.njcaa.org/network. A subscription fee is required.
We are at 45 in Lubbock at 5 a.m. It is supposed to be a mostly cloudy day with a high of 66.
Today is a big game against a talented Shelton State team. Put the red on Lady Card fans and send those positive vibes and cheer loudly!
