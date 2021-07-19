Twenty-six student-athletes at Trinity Valley Community College have been recognized for their success in the classroom by the National Junior College Athletic Association
The NJCAA has announced the 2020-21 All-Academic Teams, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their dedication in the classroom. A total of 8,272 student-athletes have been honored for achieving a GPA above 3.60.
"Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year," said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. "It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts."
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2020-21 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:
· NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
· NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
· NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
In all, 2,336 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors after achieving a 4.0 GPA. 2,640 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team while 3,297 student-athletes received third team recognition.
Here are the TVCC student-athletes honored:
FIRST TEAM
Mariana Bezerra (Volleyball)
Kerry Brooks (Football)
Lauren Casey (Volleyball)
Matt Moreno (Football)
Sam Neuman (Football)
Griffith Peatrowsky (Football)
Ashlyn Seaton (Softball)
Destiny Torres (Softball)
SECOND TEAM
Kiana Anderson (Women’s Basketball)
Shelbie Fickling (Softball)
Cierra Gutierrez (Softball)
Tatum Nevill (Volleyball)
Taylor Nevill (Volleyball)
Taylor Scala (Softball)
Mariah Souza (Volleyball)
Noelle Yancy (Women’s Basketball)
THIRD TEAM
Eryn Airheart (Vollyeball)
Kaye Clark (Women’s Basketball)
Victoria da Silva (Volleyball)
Jordan Davis (Football)
Jenna Johnson (Softball/Volleyball)
Jade Melton (Volleyball)
Chalee Rivas (Volleyball)
Kimane Rogron (Softball)
Wendy Sanchez (Volleyball)
Ayden Sharp (Football)
