Twenty student-athletes at Trinity Valley Community College have earned NJCAA Academic All-American honors for the 2019-20 semester.
Eight were named to the first team.
The honorees are:
FIRST TEAM
Emma Baker – Volleyball
Shelbie Fickling – Softball
Livia Kimura – Volleyball
Samuel Neuman – Football
Morgan Scala – Softball
Taylor Scala – Softball
Jemma Stokes – Volleyball
Josey Sumpter – Softball
SECOND TEAM
Cauane Krainski – Volleyball
THIRD TEAM
Erica Airheart – Vollyeball
Yasmim da Silva – Volleyball
Karley Erickson – Softball
Luke Gardner – Football
Joseph Harper – Football
Reilly Lawrence – Softball
Rosaury Perez -- Softball
Vladmir Purtskhvanidze – Basketball
Maria Ramos – Volleyball
Chalee Rivas – Volleyball
Alondra Vasquez – Softball
“We are proud of these student-athletes,” said Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., vice president of student services and athletic director. “It was a difficult year with a lot of challenges and they had the ability to stay focused and to maintain a high standard with their studies.
“They are all most deserving of this honor.”
The 2019-20 academic year presented unprecedented challenges to NJCAA student-athletes, but through determination and excellence in the classroom, 9,555 student-athletes garnered All-Academic recognition for achieving a GPA above 3.6.
"NJCAA student-athletes proved that no obstacle is too difficult to overcome," stated NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Chirstopher Parker. "These difficulties pushed our student-athletes to the limit this year, but the opportunity to overcome these challenges presented itself and our student-athletes flourished academically. The association commends all individuals for their continued success on the playing surfaces and in the classrooms."
Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
In all, 2,427 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors after achieving a 4.0 GPA. 3,043 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team while 4,085 student-athletes received third team recognition. An impressive 557 student-athletes who received NJCAA All-American honors for their efforts on the playing surfaces also achieved NJCAA All-Academic recognition for the 2019-20 year.
The NJCAA has been annually recognizing the academic success of its student-athletes since 1983.
