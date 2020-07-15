TVCC All Americans.png

Twenty student-athletes at Trinity Valley Community College have earned NJCAA Academic All-American honors for the 2019-20 semester.

Eight were named to the first team.

The honorees are:

FIRST TEAM

Emma Baker – Volleyball

Shelbie Fickling – Softball

Livia Kimura – Volleyball

Samuel Neuman – Football

Morgan Scala – Softball

Taylor Scala – Softball

Jemma Stokes – Volleyball

Josey Sumpter – Softball

SECOND TEAM

Cauane Krainski – Volleyball

THIRD TEAM

Erica Airheart – Vollyeball

Yasmim da Silva – Volleyball

Karley Erickson – Softball

Luke Gardner – Football

Joseph Harper – Football

Reilly Lawrence – Softball

Rosaury Perez -- Softball

Vladmir Purtskhvanidze – Basketball

Maria Ramos – Volleyball

Chalee Rivas – Volleyball

Alondra Vasquez – Softball

 “We are proud of these student-athletes,” said Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., vice president of student services and athletic director. “It was a difficult year with a lot of challenges and they had the ability to stay focused and to maintain a high standard with their studies.

 “They are all most deserving of this honor.”

 The 2019-20 academic year presented unprecedented challenges to NJCAA student-athletes, but through determination and excellence in the classroom, 9,555 student-athletes garnered All-Academic recognition for achieving a GPA above 3.6.

"NJCAA student-athletes proved that no obstacle is too difficult to overcome," stated NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Chirstopher Parker. "These difficulties pushed our student-athletes to the limit this year, but the opportunity to overcome these challenges presented itself and our student-athletes flourished academically. The association commends all individuals for their continued success on the playing surfaces and in the classrooms."

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2019-20 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

 In all, 2,427 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors after achieving a 4.0 GPA. 3,043 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team while 4,085 student-athletes received third team recognition. An impressive 557 student-athletes who received NJCAA All-American honors for their efforts on the playing surfaces also achieved NJCAA All-Academic recognition for the 2019-20 year.

The NJCAA has been annually recognizing the academic success of its student-athletes since 1983.

