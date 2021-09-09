History was made Wednesday afternoon in the Lady Cardinal and Cardinal soccer matches at Paris. The first goals in the history of both programs were recorded.
Kate Nieto holds that distinction for the Lady Cardinals and Ronaldo Soto for the Cardinals.
The Lady Cardinals lost 12-1 and the Cardinals suffered a 7-1 setback.
Both teams are scheduled to be in action again Saturday, going to Mount Pleasant to face Northeast Texas in contests at 2 and 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.