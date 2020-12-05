The District 7-4A football coaches announced their all-district football team and 14 Brownsboro Bears made the list.
The Bears selections were led by Kyle Nichols as the Newcomer of the Year. First team offensive selections went to Alex Cuellar at tight end/fullback and Christian Tristan at offensive lineman.
First team defensive selections went to Jatavien Sessions at defensive end and Shayden Jennings at defensive back.
Second team offensive selections went to Ty McKenzie at running back and Kaleb Hernandez at offensive line. Second team defensive selections went to Lane Epperson at outside linebacker, Mickey Ray at inside linebacker, Chris Miller at defensive back and Dallis Tate at defensive back.
Honorable mention selections went to Cameron Farmer and Ryan Magrill at defensive tackle and CJ Cofer at offensive tackle.
