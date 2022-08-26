With all of the excitement swirling about the start of high school and college football, the National Football League is serving up another helping of meaningless contests this weekend.
The dreaded pre-season, which started with the annual Hall-of-Fame Game in Canton, Ohio progresses beyond tedium in its final weeks. Just how excited can we be to see how that sixth round draft choice is progressing?
The Dallas Cowboys still have a couple of weeks to get ready for the arrival of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11. Now, it's all about finalizing the roster and fine tuning for the games that count.
In case you've forgotten, Dallas is coming off a pretty good season in 2021. They finished 12-5 and left the other teams in the NFC East in the dust. Dallas lost in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers who gained a spot via a Wild Card 23-17. They went home to watch the Los Angeles Rams rack up the same number of post season wins (4) that Dallas
has managed since their last Super Bowl back in the Clinton Administration.
Because of some off season losses the Pokes are predicted to slip back a bit by many of the publications that keep track of such things. The Philadelphia Eagles look to be the favorite to nip Dallas at the wire.
If you were measuring the hungriest fan base, Dallas might just be the leader. Many remember the glory days, when Dallas could match anyone in Super Bowl wins, and playoff victories. Now, their five titles can't stack up against dreaded Pittsburg and Brady's Patriots.
Last year, the fans were led down a primrose path. It looked like good things might be about to happen come playoff time. Instead, they got the banana peel and an early exit.
The 2021 season was definitely a turnaround for the Mike McCarthy era at head coach. He now has an 18-16 record in his three Dallas years. In 16 NFL seasons his record is a not-too-shabby 153-101-2.
Of course, next to the coach, the Cowboy set to get the blessings or the blame is always the quarterback. Dak Prescott recovered from a serious ankle injury two years ago to shine in 2021. He threw 37 touchdown passes and regularly lit up opposing defenses.
If Dak plays true to form again this year and makes up for the loss of his most proven receiver, Dallas could be in for another exciting ride.
But for now – we wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.