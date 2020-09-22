Start time for the Cardinals’ scrimmage against Southern Shreveport has been changed.
The scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Bruce Field is set to begin at 6 p.m. It was originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, the Cardinals are scheduled to play the 2020 season in the spring of 2021, starting March 27. Teams are allowed 60 practice dates and three scrimmages in the fall.
The Cardinals, coming off a 7-4 bowl season, are scheduled to scrimmage Tyler Junior College in a 1 p.m. start Friday, Oct. 30, at the practice field on the TJC campus.
The Cardinals are schedule to kick off the season Saturday, March 27, on the road against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
The public is invited to attend the scrimmage vs. Southern Shreveport.
