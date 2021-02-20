UIL has released updated basketball playoff information to account for the interruptions created by the severe weather. Complete information can be found on the UIL website. This information includes:
Girls State Championship games will be played March 10th-11th at the Alamodome.
Playoff round certification deadlines have been adjusted to allow all playoff games to be played.
Schools who have experienced delays in playoff rounds may be required to complete three rounds in a one-week period.
Updated Girls Basketball Post-Season Dates
February 20 Bi-district
February 20-23 Area
February 24-25 Regional Quarterfinals
February 26-27 Regional Semifinals
March 1-2 Regional Finals
March 5-6 State Semifinals
March 10-11 State Finals
Rounds may be played on consecutive days. Some circumstances may require this.
For girls teams unable to play the area round by February 20, three rounds will need to be completed the week of February 22-27.
For girls teams unable to play the bi-district round by February 20, four rounds will need to be completed the week of February 22-27.
The following scheduling flexibility is available for schools by mutual agreement only:
Up to four teams can meet at one site to complete multiple rounds. For example, four schools may mutually agree to play the regional semi-final games at one location followed by the regional final game on consecutive days.
If schools are choosing to combine playoff rounds with the above options, the second of those rounds must be completed by the deadline listed above.
UIL may consider exceptions to any of the deadlines above on a limited case by case basis.
Updated Boys Basketball Post-Season Dates
February 20 District Certification Deadline
February 20-23 Bi-District
February 24-25 Area
February 26-27 Regional Quarterfinals
March 1-2 Regional Semifinals
March 5-6 Regional Finals
March 8-9 State Semifinals
March 12-13 State Finals
Rounds may be played on consecutive days. Some circumstances may require this.
For boys teams unable to play the bi-district round by February 20, three rounds will need to be completed the week of February 22-27.
The following scheduling flexibility is available for schools by mutual agreement only:
Up to four teams can meet at one site to complete multiple rounds. For example, four schools may mutually agree to play the regional semi-final games at one location followed by the regional final game on consecutive days.
If schools are choosing to combine playoff rounds with the above options, the second of those rounds must be completed by the deadline listed above.
UIL may consider exceptions to any of the deadlines above on a limited case by case basis.
