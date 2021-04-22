Texas hunters as well as anglers who fish in fresh or saltwater should make note of several regulation changes recently approved by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission during its annual regulatory hearing.
The following changes will go into effect Sept. 1, with the exception of an emergency action change on spotted seatrout regulations for the Upper and Lower Laguna bay systems that was implemented on April 1.
The emergency change was recommended by coastal fisheries staff following the major freeze event in mid-February that killed an estimated 3.8 million fish along the Texas Coast, including more than 160,000 spotted seatrout.
The Lower and Upper Laguna Madre bay systems were hardest hit by the freeze. Experts say nearly 104,000 of the popular sport fish died in the LLM and 39,000 in ULM, when water temperatures dipped into the mid-40s.
Commissioners voted in the temporary implementation of restrictive bag and size limits for spotted seatrout in all bay systems within the Laguna Madre. The emergency regs include a three-fish limit with a 17-inch minimum and 23 inch maximum length limit. No fish over 23 inches may be retained.
Experts are hopeful the restrictive bag will take some fishing pressure off of mature fish during the spawn and aid in their recovery. No other bay systems are impacted by the emergency change, which is valid for up to 120 days and may be extended for 60 days.
Other fishing/hunting regulation changes are as follows:
Freshwater
Commissioners passed a proposal to streamline catfish regulations statewide, including eliminating the 12 inch minimum length limit on channel and blue catfish on the majority of Texas lakes. The new suite of regulations are expected to improve catfishing statewide while continuing to meet angler desires.
—Limit No 1: Statewide, 25 fish in any combination with , but no more than 10 fish 20 inches or longer. The limit will apply to about 85 percent of Texas lakes and rivers.
— Limit No. 2: 50 fish daily, no minimum length limit; no more than 5 fish 30 inches or longer. Applies to Toledo Bend, Caddo, Sam Rayburn and Livingston.
— Limit No 3: 15 fish, 14 inch minimum length limit. Applies to Braunig, Calaveras, Choke Canyon, Fayette and Proctor.
— Limit No. 4: 25 fish daily, no minimum length limit; no more than 5 fish 20 inches or longer, only one of which may be 30 inches or longer. Applies to lakes Belton, Bob Sandlin, Conroe, Hubbard Creek, Kirby, Lavon, Lewisville, Palestine, Ray Hubbard, Richland Chambers, Tawakoni, and Waco.
— The Commission also adopted changes to standardize descriptions for float dimensions for some passive gears as length and width rather than height and diameter.
Saltwater
* Allow the recreational-only use of three crab traps in some currently restricted areas of Aransas County. Traps must be secured to some sort of fixed object, such as a pier, dock, or bulkhead.
* Clarify red snapper bag limits when fishing in Texas and federal waters. The Federal limit is two fish with a 16-inch minimum; the state limit is four fish with a 15-inch minimum. The Federal limit counts as part of the state bag limit. Anglers cannot have more than four red snapper in their possession while fishing.
Hunting
* Add crossbow to the definition of lawful archery equipment.
* Legalize trailing wounded deer with dogs in Angelina, Hardin, Nacogdoches, Orange, Shelby, and Tyler counties. Also, allow the use of up to two leashed dogs for the trailing of wounded deer in Jasper, Newton, Sabine, and San Augustine counties.
* Eliminate the experimental pronghorn season in the northern Panhandle and expand the general pronghorn season from nine to 16 days, statewide.
* Close the 2022 eastern turkey spring hunting season in Panola County.
* Implement mandatory reporting for spring turkey hunting in Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Fayette, Jackson, Lavaca, Lee, Matagorda, Milam and Wharton counties.
* Add two days to the season in the South Zone Special White-winged Dove Area.
* Modify the muzzleloader definition to clarify only the bullet or projectile must be loaded through the muzzle.
* Season dates for hunting chachalacas run concurrent with quail season.
* Align spring and fall wild turkey hunting seasons with consistent North and South Zone boundaries along Highway 90.
* The 46 West Texas and Panhandle counties that are currently closed for squirrel hunting will now have a year-round, no bag limit open season for squirrel. Current fall and spring squirrel seasons East Texas are unchanged.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Outdoor Briefs
Oklahoma’s Christie cracks code for stingy Sabine, Livesay grabs ninth
As expected, the Bassmaster Elite Series event held April 8-11 on the Sabine River in Orange turned out to be a tight race decided by a slim margin and fishing smart from start to finish.
Plenty of guys fished smart in this one, but Oklahoma’s Jason Christie played the best hand and discovered the sweetest spot that he ultimately milked for his sixth career Bassmaster win and the $100,000 pay day that came with it.
Christie weighed in a four-day total of 43 pounds, 15 ounces, edging Mississippi’s Brock Mosley who weighed in 42-9. A shallow water specialist, Christie said he caught the majority of his fish from a narrow creek located about two hours upriver from take off.
Getting there and back each day was no easy chore that meant navigating the Sabine’s dicey waters and managing fuel carefully with no place to get gas along the way. According to bassmaster.com reports, Christie removed about 150 pounds of gear from his boat to improve fuel economy.
Christie said he caught most of his fish keying on isolated targets using a 1/2-ounce chartreuse/white/blue Booyah Covert spinnerbait with tandem nickel and gold Colorado blades.
According to bassmaster.com, Mosley ran close to 110 miles west of takeoff three of four days to an area near Houston known as Clear Creek. He did the most damage with a 1/2-ounce chartreuse/white Z-Man JackHammer ChatterBait matched with a white Yamamoto Zako trailer. Mosley banked $35,000 for second.
Lee Livesay of Longview was the lone Texan among the Top 10 finishers. Livesay finished ninth with 36-13. He earned $16,000.
The next stop for the Elites is Lake Fork, April 22-25. Competitors will adhere to a catch/weigh/immediate release format to comply with Fork’s 16-24 inch slot limit. Any bass 14 inches or longer is scorable with the five heaviest fish of each day counting towards a daily limit. Anglers will be allowed to bring one fish over 24 inches to afternoon weigh-ins that will be held at the Sabine River Authority headquarters.
BASS will return to Texas June 11-13 for the Bassmaster Classic. Anglers will compete on Lake Ray Roberts near Denton with daily weigh-ins held at Dickie’s Arena in downtown Fort Worth and and an Outdoor Expo at Will Rogers Memorial Center.
Park Cities Quail banquet June 3
The Park Cities Quail Coalition will host its 15th Annual Dinner and Auction on June 3 at Armstrong Field House on the SMU campus in Dallas. Doors open at 5 p.m. The event was originally scheduled for March 4, but was rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Well known as “Conservation’s Greatest Night,” the event draws more than 1,000 attendees each year. The fundraiser has raised more than $12 million for use in variety conservation projects over the last 14 years.
One of the highlights of the annual gathering is the presentation of the T. Boone Pickens Lifetime Sportsman Award. Named after the late T. Boone Pickens, a legendary Texas oilman/businessman, the award recognizes sportsmen who have distinguished themselves by living a life of adventure, love of the outdoors, respect for natural resources and demonstrated a spirit of giving back and making it possible for others to enjoy the sporting life.
The 2021 recipient is Martin “Bubba” Wood of Wichita Falls. Wood is a well known sportsman, conservationist and sporting art dealer who founded Collectors Covey in Highland Park Village in 1978. In addition to publishing 14 sporting books and countless wildlife prints, Wood created the Texas Duck Stamp program, which has be generated more than $7 million in royalties for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
For updates, check www.parkcitiesquail.org.
ET spring gobbler season
The 23-day spring turkey season runs April 22 - May 14 in 13 East Texas counties. Counties included are Red River, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Bowie, Cass, Marion, Panola, Sabine, Newton, Nacogdoches, Polk and Jasper. Eastern turkey seasons are closed on all Davy Crockett, Angelina and Sam Houston national forest lands.
East Texas hunters are reminded of special regulations including a one gobbler limit by shotgun, archery gear or crossbow only; hunting over bait is prohibited.
Successful hunters in ET counties are required to report the bird to TPWD online using the “My Texas Hunt Harvest” app. Reports must be filed within 24 hours of harvest.
TPWD wild turkey program leader Jason Hardin said the top counties for bagging an eastern are Red River, south Sabine, Newton, Polk, Fannin, Lamar and Grayson. The total eastern harvest last season was 195 gobblers, up from 150 in 2019.
Red River was the top producing county in 2020 with 52 gobblers followed by Newton (40) and Grayson (27). TPWD has proposed to close the season in Panola County in 2022.
ShareLunker spawns 51,000 eggs
In early April, Toyota ShareLunker caretaker Tony Owens and his staff began pairing 2021 Legacy Lunkers for selective breeding in hatchery raceways at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens. Legacy ShareLunkers are female largemouth bass weighing 13 pounds or more that are caught from Texas waters between Jan. 1 - March 31 and subsequently turned over to the state for spawning and genetics research.
One of the fish — a 14.83 pound lake record caught from Lake Coleman — wasted no time tending to business. Owens said the fish spawned 51,000 eggs the first night it was paired with a male. “We’ve never had one spawn that quick,” Owens said.
Owens said genetics testing showed nine of the 23 entries turned in this collection season are pure Florida bass, but none were found to be direct offspring of previous ShareLunkers. A portion of the pure Florida prodigy from successful spawns will be retained for use by TPWD in rebuilding its Florida bass hatchery program. In time, the department’s Florida bass brood stock will be comprised entirely of fish whose ancestors weighed upwards of 13 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.