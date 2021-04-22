Saltwater anglers should note an emergency action limit currently in place on spotted seatrout in Upper and Lower Laguna Madre bay systems. The emergency regs include a three-fish limit with a 17-inch minimum and 23 inch maximum length limit. No fish over 23 inches may be retained. The emergency rule was implemented on April 1 to relieve fishing pressure mature trout and help populations recover from the devastating February freeze that killed an estimated 3.8 million fish along the Texas Coast, including more than 160,000 trout.