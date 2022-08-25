The first weekend of NCAA football games is light on games involving Division 1 Texas schools, as most openers are a week away.
One games that involves two in-state teams is the North Texas Eagles and Texas El Paso starting at 8 p.m., Saturday. North Texas was 6-7 last year, but closed with five straight wins before a bowl loss 27-14 to the Miami of Ohio Redhaws.
The Texas El Paso Miners finished 7-6 last year, also coming up short in a Bowl, 31-24 to Fresno State.
The Miners gave a good account of themselves against the 10-3 team from California.
The next Texas school in action is TCU, traveling to Colorado. The Buffalos were 4-8 last year, while the Horned Frogs slumped to 5-7 in their last season under Gary Patterson. The Frogs were shredded for 419 points including 63 against Oklahoma State.
New coach Sonny Dykes is considered more of an offensive mind than someone to shore up the TCU defense. He comes from SMU where his team started strongly last season, but faded to 8-4 ending the season with two losses.
Fans will find a full slate of games on Sept. 3. Texas El Paso visits Oklahoma as the Sooners debut Brent Venables as coach. Venables was the architect of some great Clemson defenses and figures to make the Sooners salty against opposing attacks.
Texas meets a Louisiana Monroe War Hawks that finished 4-8 last year. It'll give Texas a chance to get their feet under them before running into Alabama.
Also on Sept. 3, an all Metroplex battle between SMU and North Texas is on the schedule. UNT will host the game in their relatively new stadium, west of the campus.
One of the best games of the day may be the U.T. San Antonio visit from the Houston Cougars. The Roadrunners are fresh of a 12-2 year, while the Cougars also went 12-2 and beat Auburn in their bowl game.
