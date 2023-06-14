The Lone Star Showdown is set to return in 2024, with the arrival of the University of Texas (as well as Oklahoma University) to the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC released its 2024 conference schedule Wednesday evening and one of the highlights is long-time rivals Texas and Texas A&M squaring off once again. The two schools will play at Kyle Field in College Station.
This will be the first meeting between the Longhorns and Aggies since 2011.
SEC teams will play eight conference games each in 2024, with every current SEC team slated to play either Texas or Oklahoma during the 2024 campaign.
Texas’ SEC schedule includes home games against Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi State.
The ‘Horns will continue to take on Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
In addition to the trip to College Station, the Longhorns will take on conference rivals Arkansas and Vanderbilt on the road in the maiden season in the SEC.
The Texas-Arkansas game will be a renewal of an old Southwest Conference rivalry. Texas and Arkansas last me on the gridiron in 2014.
Texas will open the 2024 campaign by hosting Colorado State. The Longhorns will also travel to Ann Arbor to battle Michigan and host University Louisiana Monroe and University of Texas San Antonio in non-conference play.
Oklahoma will host Alabama, another marquee match-up, as well as South Carolina and Tennessee in ‘24 and will visit Auburn, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss.
