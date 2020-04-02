One debate that may not ever be settled is “what is the best sports movie of all time?” Brian’s Song, Any Given Sunday, Friday Night Lights, Caddyshack, He Got Game, White Men Can’t Jump, Bad News Bears, Bull Durham and Field of Dreams are among many names.
Sports movies do not always have to be true stories, biopics or make you cry, they can also be fun, light-hearted and even hilarious.
Sports comedies like The Sandlot and Caddyshack are among the titles that never get old how many times I watch them, with the former being my all-time favorite movie.
Sandlot makes us want to relive our childhood memories of hanging out with our friends every summer for sports, hitting the local pool and going to the carnival.
No one can truly outrun the beastly neighborhood dog than Benny “The Jet Rodriguez or hit some bombs and talk smack than Ham “Great Hambino” Porter.
The young cast is still lovable to this day and features many iconic lines like “You’re killing me, Smalls,” “You play ball like a girl” and “You’re not in trouble, you’re dead where you stand.”
But when it comes to dramas, Friday Night Lights, based on the book by H.G. Bissinger about the 1988 Permian High School football team and their run to state, is absolutely up there. Billy Bob Thornton and Tim McGraw lead the stellar cast as Panthers coach Gary Gaines and Don Billingsley’s abusive and alcoholic father.
This tear-jerking drama makes me cry and has me at the edge of my seat every time because it’s relatable about how much we admire high school football, seeing teenagers deal with regular lives off the field and their work hard every day ethics.
Everyone may not have the same favorite sports movie, but we can mostly agree upon which is the among the best. And while sports are not happening, it’s the perfect time to watch the best sports films.
