The undefeated Martin’s Mill Mustangs went to Greenville High School on Tuesday for their regional quarterfinal contest against Rivercrest, looking to clinch a spot in the regional tournament.
Rivercrest controlled the first quarter and led 18-5. The Mustangs answered back with a 19-7 run in the second quarter and trailed 25-24 at halftime.
After a tight third quarter, the Mustangs had the 34-33 lead. The fourth quarter was a battle for both sides, but thanks to a 14-13 edge, the Mustangs escaped Rivercrest by the score of 48-46 to remain undefeated and clinch a spot in the regional tournament.
Martin’s Mill (37-0) will play Alvord Friday at 6 p.m. in the regional semifinals at McKinney-Boyd High School.
