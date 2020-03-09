The undefeated Martin’s Mill Mustangs continued their playoff push this past weekend at McKinney Boyd High School for their regional tournament, taking on Alvord in the semifinals and McLeod for another shot at a trip to state.
Against Alvord, the Mustangs routed Alvord by the score of 60-43, setting up a regional championship against McLeod.
In the final, Martin’s Mill led 21-13 at halftime. In a defensive third quarter, McLeod had the 7-6 edge and trailed 27-20. The Mustangs put the game away with a 20-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the deal, 47-28, for the regional championship and their sixth all-time trip to the state tournament, only two wins away from hoisting the program’s second state title. The Mustangs’ only championship was in 1949.
“We said the other night that we need Mustang nation to come out,” said coach Jake Bell. “You look up and the girls’ team is here, the cheerleaders are here and parents are here. It’s what we do year round. I expect a packed house in San Antonio.”
“When everyone comes out, it makes us play better,” said junior guard Carter Jones. “I haven’t been here but for one year, but I can tell it is a big deal and it means a lot.”
“For this past year, we just wanted to get back to state,” said junior guard Logan Morrow. “It’s been a strong season, we’re 38-0 and we’re just trying to win a state championship.”
Jones and Morrow both led the Mustangs in double digits with 11 and 10 points. Garrett Celsur and Dylan Morrow both had nine.
The Mustangs (38-0) will play San Saba in the 2A semifinals on Friday at 8:30 a.m. If they win, the 2A championship is Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
