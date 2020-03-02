The undefeated Martin’s Mill basketball teams had playoff action on Friday as the Lady Mustangs played Era and Muenster in the 2A Region 2 tournament at McKinney-Boyd High School, looking to clinch a sixth straight trip to state, while the Mustangs played Clarksville across the street at McKinney-North for the area championship.
The girls put their historic winning streak on the line as they were battle-tested by both Era and Muenster. They were able to pull off a 60-59 win over the Lady Hornets in the semifinals. However, the historic 116-game winning streak came to an end as Muenster knocked out Martin’s Mill in the final seconds in a two-point loss, 47-45, coming up 18 games short of tying Duncanville’s record.
This was the girls’ first defeat since a 60-56 OT loss to Brock on Nov. 11, 2017.
Meanwhile, the Mustangs remained unbeaten as they defeated Clarksville to win the area championship, 63-54.
The Lady Mustangs’ (37-1) undefeated season ends with a district title, a bi-district championship, an area championship and regional quarterfinal and semifinal titles.
The Mustangs (36-0) will face Rivercrest in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday at Greenville High School at 7 p.m.
