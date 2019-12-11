The Athens Lady Hornets and Hornets played a home doubleheader on Tuesday night, as the girls faced Mineola and the boys took on Eustace.
LADY HORNETS
Athens jumped out to the early 7-4 lead with Mimi McCollister scoring five of the first seven points.
Baskets by Tahkae Black and Sabria Dean put Mineola ahead 8-7. After Aspen Odom and a pair of free throws from McCollister gave the Lady Jackets the 11-8 lead, Mineola closed the first quarter with an 8-2 run and led 16-13.
Cyndi Butler’s three-pointer built the lead to 19-13, but Athens jumped back ahead 20-19 with six straight.
As Mineola led 26-20, McCollister dropped seven straight points and Athens led 27-26, but with 30 seconds left in the first half, Black’s basket gave Mineola the 28-27 advantage at the break.
Athens led 32-28 after five straight from Kenzie Hair. The Lady Jackets led 35-32 with baskets from Black, Mikyla Bachert and Dean with 55 seconds in the third quarter.
Kiki Howard’s shot trimmed the lead to 35-34, but Kelsey Brewington’s bucket with 12 seconds built the Mineola lead to 37-34 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Hornets cut the lead to 40-38, but that was it as Mineola kept going and closed with a 12-4 run to defeat Athens, 52-42.
HORNETS
Eustace led 7-6 to start before four points from Cade Adair built the lead to 11-6.
Rowdy Godwin had four points around Christian Case’s basket in the final minute of the first quarter and the Hornets trailed 13-10.
After Paxton Schwartz’s bucket built the lead to 15-10, Athens went on a 15-0 stretch to lead 25-15 with 2:16 until halftime. In that span, Connor Woodard scored seven in a row and Landry nelson had six points.
The Bulldogs closed with an 11-2 run, including five points from Cooper Reeve, and trailed 27-26 at halftime.
Reeve scored five more to open the second half and give Eustace the 31-29 lead.
Derek Killingsworth’s basket tied it at 31-31 and Mark Patek gave the Bulldogs the lead back at 33-31, but Godwin and Killingsworth closed the third with baskets for the 35-33 lead.
Landry Nelson’s three-pointer built the lead to 38-33, but Patek, Charles Spencer and Schwartz tied it for Eustace at 38-38 with 6:01 left to play.
The ensuing 8-2 Hornet run gave Athens the 46-40 lead with 3:42 left.
Schwartz scored three in a row to cut the lead to 46-43, but that was it as Athens closed the game with seven straight points, along with three points by Godwin, and won, 53-43, picking up three straight wins.
Both Athens squads begin tournament play Thursday as the Hornets head to Brownsboro for the Great East Texas Shootout against Malakoff (10:45 a.m.) and the Lady Hornets go to the Frankston Tournament to take on Cayuga (1 p.m.).
The Bulldogs will face Ferris in their opener of the Dog Pound Tournament in Slocum.
