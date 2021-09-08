The Athens Lady Hornets volleyball team lost a heartbreaker to Mineola in five sets Tuesday at AHS Gymnasium.
The Lady Hornets won the first two sets 25-21, 25-21 before losing the next three 25-19, 25-13 and 20-18.
Athens is scheduled to return to action Thursday hosting the Bullard Brook Hill Lady Guard at AHS Gymnasium. The varsity is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., followed by the junior varsity.
The next game for the Lady Hornets is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14 as they travel to Whitehouse to face the Ladycats.
In Tuesday’s loss, Mineola jumped out to an 8-5 lead behind the serving of junior Mylee Fischer and the net play of freshman Olivia Hughes. Hughes recorded three kills during the scoring run, while Fischer had an ace.
Later in the first set, Athens would tie it at 18 behind strong serving from Lexi Woods. She had one ace during the run, before Mineola’s Jocelyn Whitehead ended the run with a kill.
Athens went on a 7-3 run to end the first set with clutch serving from Emma Gore and kills from Kanicia Sallie, Chelsea Jacobson and Dani Allen.
The final point came on a mishit by Mineola for the 25-21 win.
In the second set, the two teams kept it close throughout with the largest lead coming for Athens with the 25-21 finale.
The set ended with two service points by Cassie Frentress and a kill from Zoe Anderson. Anderson also had three service aces in the second set to go with the four kills for the Lady Hornets.
In the final three sets, Mineola controlled the tempo with clutch serving and found ways to frustrate the Lady Hornets.
At one point in the third set, Mineola held a 16--9 lead behind the serving of Fischer.The Ladyjackets held a 24-19 lead late as Fischer came up with the assist to Whithead on a nice kill down the line.
The fifth set was a battle for the Lady Hornets as Allen had six service aces as they trailed 10-7 when she began the run.
With the Lady Hornets up 14-11, Mineola called the timeout and Olivia Hughes tied the match at 14 at the line.
In junior varsity action, Athens won by scores of 27-25 and 25-16.
