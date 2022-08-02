Bill Russell’s intensity on the basketball court was matched only by the size of his laugh.
It’s hard to image a man who was the heart of the greatest NBA dynasty of all time and seemed to wear a scowl from buzzer to buzzer could bring such humor and life to the ABC telecasts after his retirement, but he did and remains one of my favorite commentators to this day.
It’s hard to believe now, but when Russell came into the NBA out of the University of San Francisco, black’s were rare and the Boston Celtics didn’t have any. Russell’s presence quickly made coach Nate Auerbach’s team a champion.
Russell was no where as imposing a presence on the court as Wilt Chamberlain or some other 7 footers, but he was like a cat inside and developed a skill for blocking shots, not slapping them into the seats, but into the hands of one of his teammates, triggering a fast break that was the forerunner of the LA Lakers’ showtime.
Russell accomplished this, surrounded by some legendary teammates, Sam Jones, KC Jones, who seemed to become greater than the sum of their parts when the big game was on the line.
For eight years, the titles came regularly, until the streak was snapped by the great 1967 Philadelphia Warriors team, with Chamberlain in the middle. But Russell wasn’t done. After Auerbach’s retirement, Russell was player-coach and picked up a couple of more titles.
Russell dominated the game while enduring the rampant racism of the early 60s. He once told of coming to Dallas to play in an exhibition game at a time when many hotels in the south didn’t allow the black players to stay with their teammates. The Dallas hotel did allow Russell to stay, but the manager admonished him to “be inconspicuous.” Russell’s response was kind of an angry laugh. Imagine, he said, telling a 6 feet 9 inch Black man, with a beard to be inconspicuous.
Later, Russell brought his knowledge court-side at ABC. He was always full of insights, such as explaining that rebound position was of utmost importance because most boards are captured below the rim. That’s why he once grabbed 40 in a playoff game.
Russell also explained that winning in basketball was not achieved by player harder or faster, but making the other team play your game, whatever that style may be.
Was he the greatest player of all time? Perhaps not. But you could argue that no other player ever filled their role better than Russell did with the Celtics.
Will anyone ever top his 11 titles on the court? I guess we can only wait and see. Right now, no one is anywhere near that total. In fact the only ones close were Russell’s teammates.
