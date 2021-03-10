The Athens Lady Hornets had four players named to the District 14-4A basketball team released by the district coaches.
Mimi McCollister was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player, while Karlie Cook was named to the first team.
McCollister was also named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region basketball team.
Kenzie Hair was named to the second team, while senior Kyra Dawson was named to the honorable mention team.
Dawson, Aspen Odom, Cook, Hair and Tori Williams were named to the Academic All-District team.
Brownsboro lands three TABC All-Region players
The Brownsboro Bearettes had three players named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region team in senior Kentoya Woods, Paris Miller and Mekhayia Moore.
Hicks named 18-3A Co-Offensive POY
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Lady Tigers had nine players named to the 18-3A All-District basketball team recently.
Kyiah Hicks was named as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year, while Mia Jackson and Denver Starkes were named to the first team.
Cam Gaddis, Kayte Walker and Riley Crabtree were named to the second team, while Cearra Warren, Baylee Hurd and D’Asia Fulton were named honorable mention.
Warren, Jackson, Starkes, Walker, Crabtree and Gaddis were named Academic All-District.
Reeve named Six Man of the Year for Eustace
EUSTACE – The Eustace Lady Bulldogs received six selections on the 18-3A All-District basketball team led by sophomore Avery Reeve.
Reeve was named the Six Man of the Year and was named to the first team on the 10-10 squad, which finished with an 8-6 district record as the fourth place team.
Senior Rubi Bailey was named first team, while second-team honors went to sophomores Emma Bell and Izzy McCord. Senior Kiearra Abrahamson and sophomore Emma Fisher received Honorable Mention honors.
Coach Teresa Tindel said the team earned Academic All District honors for maintaining a 90 average in all classes throughout the season. The team members are Bailey, Abrahamson, Keidria Hurd, Havynn MaHaffey, Gracey Pitchford, Kimberly Lugo, Emma Bell, Fisher, Emma Reynolds, Izzy McCord, Lyra Landrum, Bailey Billings and Reeve.
LaPoynor lands two superlative honors
LARUE – The Class 2A, Region III finalist in the LaPoynor Flyers had eight players named to the 19-2A All-District basketball team.
The Flyers were led by Offensive Player of the Year Garrett Nuckolls and Offensive Newcomer of the Year in Cooper Gracey.
First-team honors went to Dijuan Whitehead, Kase Johnston and senior Kamron Eldridge. Second-team honors went to Evan Almeida while Matt Driskell and Caleb Solis were named honorable mention.
Academic All-District honors went to Whitehead, Almeida, Driskell, Nuckolls, Gracey, Jeff Young, Aiden Maze and Solis.
ACPA receives seven All-District players
The Athens Christian Preparatory Storm and Lady Storm received a combined seven all-district players recently by the district coaches.
The Lady Storm had junior Kaci Wallace named to the first team, senior Annabella Clarke named to the second team and senior Zoe Koerth named to the honorable mention team.
The Storm had junior Anthony Mansfield named to the first team, while junior Drew Dingler, freshman Charlie Gaytan and freshman Mitchell Koerth named to the second team.
