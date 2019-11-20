After dropping their season opener at Fairfield, the Athens Lady Hornets’ basketball team held their home opener on Tuesday night against the Kaufman Lady Lions.
Behind a big night from Mimi McCollister, Athens got out to a big lead early and controlled the game from start to finish, as they bounced back and handled the Lady Lions, 74-50.
Athens ran out to the 15-3 early lead behind five three-pointers, with four from McCollister and one from Karlie Cook.
Up 17-7, the Lady Hornets put in five straight to lead 22-7. Kaufman cut the lead to 22-9 after the first quarter with Jasmine Seller’s pair of free throws.
McCollister had 12 points in the opening period with four three’s.
A 10-2 Lady Hornet run opened the second quarter to a 32-11 advantage.
With a 41-18 Athens lead with over a minute until halftime, Kaufman closed the first half with a 7-1 run and trimmed the score to 42-25 at the break.
McCollister had 18 points in the first half along with five three-pointers.
The Lady Lions came out of halftime and trimmed the lead to 42-31 thanks to baskets from Kyla West, Lexi Esparza and Breanna Saucedo.
McCollister ignited the Lady Hornets for their best run of the night, as she scored nine straight points to jumpstart a 17-0 run and the 59-31 lead with 1:21 in the third. Athens led 61-35 after the third quarter.
The Lady Hornets kept their foot on the pedal in the fourth and never looked back as they defeated Kaufman, 74-50.
McCollister led the Lady Hornets with 29 points, including six-three pointers. Corian Hudson had ten points. Cook and Bre’nya Barker both had eight and Aspen Odom had five.
Athens improves to 1-1 and will stay home to host the John Tyler Lady Lions on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
