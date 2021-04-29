Alexius McAdams, another Navarro County product, is the next 2021 signee for the Lady Cardinal volleyball program announced by Trinity Valley Community College head coach Aleah Hayes.
McAdams, a 6-1 outside/middle blocker, piled up the superlatives in her high school career at Kerens. She was her district’s three-time Blocker of the Year, a two-time All-Golden Circle Blocker of the Year, the 2020 All-Golden Circle Player of the Year and TGCA All-State.
She finished her senior season as Kerens’ all-time career leader in kills with 785. As a senior, McAdams had 389 kills and 115 blocks to help her team to its best finish in district.
McAdams is a multi-sport athlete at KHS and has qualified for the upcoming state track meet.
“I chose TVCC for the opportunity to play at the next level in a sport I love,” McAdams said. “I am excited to meet new people, compete at a higher level, while obtaining an education.”
“We are thrilled to add Alexius to our team,” Hayes said. “She is a versatile attacker who is extremely dynamic and her athleticism and competitiveness will elevate our level of play as a team.
“Alexius is vibrant and able to play in all positions at the net. I look forward to her growth as a player and know she will have a fantastic career at TVCC.”
