Mark Leslie has assumed the role of head men’s basketball coach at Trinity Valley Community College.
Leslie, in his eighth year at the college, replaces Guy Furr, who will become associate head coach and assume the positon of coordinator of athletic community relations in addition to his title as division chair of kinesiology. Furr, in his 18th year at the college, served as head coach the past four seasons, compiling a 98-33 record.
“We are excited about the future of Cardinal basketball moving forward with Coach Leslie,” said Jay Kinzer, Ph.D., vice president of student services and athletic director. “He’s an outstanding coach and for almost a decade now has been a big part of the successes we have experienced.
“We are equally excited Coach Furr will continue to be a big contributor to not just men’s basketball but to our athletic program as a whole. His new role will pay great dividends for the college and our student-athletes.”
In his eight seasons on the bench as an assistant to first Kris Baumann and then Furr, the Cardinals were 208-59 with five NJCAA tournament appearances and two Region XIV championships. En route to a conference championship in 2016, the Cardinals posted an unprecedented 19-0 league record.
Leslie also played a big role in the development of Cardinal All-Americans Dedrick Basile (2015), Hyron Edwards (2016, 2017), Wendell Mitchell (2018) and Tyson Jolly (2019).
Leslie’s work in the collegiate ranks includes stints at Treasure Valley Community College, Garden City Community College, Weber State University and his alma mater the University of Idaho.
A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Leslie had a stellar prep career at Custer High School and later being a star at McCook Community College. Leslie finished his playing career at the University of Idaho, where he was voted First Team All-Big Sky and was the captain of the 1995 Vandal squad.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in 1998.
Leslie has three children, N’ydea, Malia and Mark Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.