Here is the Henderson County area round preview for the Malakoff Tigers this Friday night.
Remember to wear mask as you enter the stadium and follow social distancing guidelines.
Malakoff vs. Pottsboro
Game Time: Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Memorial Stadium.
Coaches: Malakoff: Jamie Driskell, Pottsboro: Matt Poe.
Up Next: Winner advances to the regional round next week against Grandview-Tatum winner.
Players to watch: Malakoff: Darion Peace, Zamir Ruiz, Nathan Jones, Riggin Smith, Haydin Thomas, Jaylon Mosley, Duce Hart, Lance Robertson, Ryder Rogers, Brandon Nations, Cole Gaddis, Eric Waldo, Connor Kale, Takeenan Langley, Jaylon Hart, Kannon Poteete, Judson Driskell. Pottsboro: Braden Plyler, Titus Lyons, Silas Barr, Dan Graham, Tyler Farris, Jackson Lipscomb, Cooper Townsley, Landon Dunaway, Colton Creswell, Landon Simpson.
Quick Hits: If you look at records alone, this contest is pretty even with Malakoff at 8-2 overall and Pottsboro is 9-2 overall. … Malakoff is a 14-point favorite according to the Harris Ratings. … This is the fourth meeting in the series as Pottsboro holds a 2-1 lead. Pottsboro won last year’s meeting, 38-31 in the third round, with Malakoff winning 63-35 in 2018. … Pottsboro averages 36.4 points per game offensively, while allowing 25.1 points defensively. … Malakoff averages 51.1 offensively, while allowing 12.67 points per game. … Tickets for Friday's game went on sale Monday and will be sold at the gate Friday, but there will only be one ticket booth open. It is highly encouraged to purchase your tickets through the link https://wearelionstix.universitytickets.com.
