FAIRFIELD – The Malakoff Tigers traveled to Fairfield on Tuesday evening, taking on the Eagles in their last road contest of the regular season and looking for their fourth straight win.
The Tigers’ home contest against Kemp was postponed until Nov. 6.
Malakoff played yet another complete game on both sides of the ball, with the offense continuing to roll and the defense shutting out the opposing team for the third straight game, as they picked up the 55-0 road win against Fairfield to stay undefeated in district action.
The Tiger defense has allowed one touchdown in the last four games.
The Tigers (5-2; 3-0) return home for their matchup against Eustace on Monday at 6:30 p.m. It is the first of two straight home games to close the regular season.
Groesbeck 53, Kemp 7
KEMP – The Kemp Yellowjackets dropped to third place in District 8-3A, Division I play with a 53-7 loss to the Groesbeck Goats Tuesday at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Head coach Lee Wilkins team is now 3-4 overall and 2-1 in district play. They trail the Malakoff Tigers who are 3-0 in district and Groesbeck who improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in district play.
Kemp returns to action Saturday, Oct. 31 against the Fairfield Eagles. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Eagle Stadium.
The regular season finale for the Yellowjackets is Nov. 6 against the Malakoff Tigers.
