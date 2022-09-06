The Grandview Zebras and Malakoff Tigers faced off in a top-10 non-district showdown which did not disappoint fans as it was yet another close one ending in Grandview winning 21-17.
Although the Tigers started strong, they fell behind after Grandview’s Kason English No. 13 scored three touchdowns bringing the Grandview lead to 19-10 at the half.
The game had a playoff-type atmosphere and you could feel the intensity both on and off the field. The Tiger student section was a sea of cheer, song, and dance as the brightly dressed students played music and rallied behind their team the entire game.
Meanwhile Grandview had their own band and cheer section trying to play against the sound level of the Tiger fans.
The last two and a half minutes kept fans on the edge of their seat as Malakoff took the ball and almost had a first down and a touchdown to win the game, but player missteps caused an interception and Grandview closed out the game.
Malakoff opened this year winning 28-7 over West Rusk and came into this game ranked 4th in Class 3A Division 1 according to Texas Football magazine while Grandview is ranked 6th.
Malakoff will head to Salado Friday, Sept. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.