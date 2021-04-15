MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Tigers scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 15-5 victory over the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats Tuesday.
The game-winning run happened in the bottom of the fifth as Nathan Jones drew a bases loaded walk for the 6-5 lead.
The Wildcats scored all five of their runs in the third inning.
Malakoff opened the scoring with two runs in the first on an RBI-fielder’s choice by Jack Davis.
Jones picked up the win on the hill, allowing five runs on five hits in four innings. He struck out four before Ricky Harris came on in the fifth in relief.
Malakoff had hits by Davis, Riggin Smith, Brandon Nations, Jones, Alan Benhardt, Wes Hustead and Bryson Adair.
Lady Tigers thump Scurry-Rosser with big fifth inning
MALAKOFF – The Malakoff Lady Tigers scored eight runs in the fifth inning for a 12-2 victory Tuesday against the Scurry-Rosser LadyCats.
Malakoff (19-3-1) had RBI’s from Bailey Riley, Emily Spiva, Emma Blaser, Denver Starkes, Addison Wittram and Camryn Gaddis in the inning.
Ariel Posey was granted with the win as the righty surrendered two runs on five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking zero.
The Malakoff Lady Tigers tallied 12 hits in the game led by Boles and Blaser. Boles went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Tigers.
Wittram led the Lady Tigers with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases.
