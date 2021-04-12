The Malakoff Lady Tigers improved to 18-3-1 overall and 10-0 in district play with an 18-3 run-rule victory over Rice Friday.
The Lady Tigers scored nine in the first, five in the second and four in the fourth to end the game.
Addison Wittram tripled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run in the first inning.
Bailey Riley picked up the win in the circle for Malakoff. She lasted four innings, allowing one hit and three runs while striking out six.
Denver Starkes and Katie Crews each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Crews had two RBI and a run scored, while Starkes had an RBI and two runs scored.
Emma Blazer and Wittram each had triples as Malakoff recorded 11 hits in the win. Emily Spiva led the team in RBI’s with three.
Eustace upsets Mildred in extra innings
MILDRED – The Eustace Lady Bulldogs picked up a 10-9 victory over Mildred with the game-winning run happening in the top of the eighth inning Friday.
The game was tied at nine when Alyssa Lane flied out scoring Kayla Lovelady for the game winner.
Eustace (13-9 overall, 6-4 in district) built a five-run lead in the first inning and then held off Mildred's charge.
Eustace led off the scoring on an error in the first inning. In the top of the sixth, Lane homered on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Emma Bell earned the victory in the circle going eight innings, allowing nine runs on 15 hits, striking out seven and walking none.
Gracey Pitchford and Lane finished with two hits each for the Lady Bulldogs.
Brownsboro beats Canton in shootout
The Brownsboro Bearettes held off Canton in a 12-10 victory Friday for a big District 14-4A victory.
Brownsboro (15-10 overall, 3-3 in district play) trailed 6-5 in the top of the fifth inning when Trinity Hawkins doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring three runs.
Hawkins picked up the victory in the circle, lasting four and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and ten runs while striking out two. Emma Barrentine came on in relief, throwing two and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen. She recorded the last seven outs to earn the save.
Mary Boles, Hawkins, Camille Bowman and Gracie Hawkins had multiple hits for Brownsboro in the win.
Brownsboro split the season series after Canton won 7-6 in the first meeting of district play.
