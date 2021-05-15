WEST – The No. 3-ranked Malakoff Tigers swept the Rogers Eagles in the Class 3A, Region 3 area round of the playoffs Saturday.
Malakoff (30-6) faces No. 1-ranked Troy Trojans, who swept Caldwell in the regional quarterfinals this week. The best-of-three series starts Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in West, with Game 2 set for 30 minutes after game one.
The District 18-3A champion Tigers defeated Rogers 4-3 on Friday and won 8-3 Saturday over the runner-up out of District 19-3A.
GAME 1
Malakoff 4, Rogers 3
In the game one victory, Malakoff’s Brandon Nations opened up the scoring with a home run to left field.
The Eagles (19-10) would tie the game at 1 on a double by Blayne Hoelscher, driving in Riley Dolgener in the bottom half of the inning.
Malakoff would regain the lead in the top of the fourth as Wes Hustead singled scoring Riggin Smith with two outs in the inning.
In the top of the single, Hustead hit a sacrifice bunt to give Malakoff a 3-1 lead as Nathan Jones came in to score.
Smith then gave Malakoff even more cushion in the top of the seventh with an RBI sacrifice fly as Cole Gaddis came in to score.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Rogers added runs on singles by Kade Sebek scoring Sam Prado and Jackson Landeros scoring Garrett Wolfe for the 4-3 deficit.
Smith finished the night 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Gaddis, Nations, Jones and Hustead each recorded one hit.
Landeros, Sebek and Hoelscher recorded the only hits for the Eagles.
Alan Benhardt picked up the win on the hill going six and a third innings allowing three runs, one earned on one hit. He had 10 strikeouts and three walks.
Hustead came on in relief allowing no runs on two hits.
GAME 2
Malakoff 8, Rogers 3
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-2 lead after the third inning and never looked back in the clincher.
Malakoff opened the scoring in the first as Jack Davis singled scoring Gaddis for the 1-0 lead. They would add another run in the bottom of the second as Hustead reached on a dropped third strike as Smith came in to score.
Rogers would add two in the top of the third on a single and a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 2.
In the bottom of the inning, Malakoff added three more runs as Jones hit a single driving in Nations, Hustead single scoring courtesy runner Judson Driskell. Benhardt then singled scoring Kaiden Holyfield for the 5-2 lead.
Rogers cut the deficit to 5-3 in the top of the fifth with a home run to left field for its final run of the game.
Malakoff scored its final three runs in the bottom of the fifth on a single by Benhardt scoring Holyfield, a walk to Nations scoring Benhardt and an error that scored Bryson Adair for the 8-3 finale.
Gaddis, Benhardt and Davis each recorded two hits, while Jones and Hustead had one for the Tigers.
Jones picked up the win going four innings allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Erik Waldo came on in relief allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout in three innings.
