HUNTSVILLE – Welcome to the state tournament.
The No. 3-ranked Malakoff Tigers took care of the Cameron Yoe Yoemen Saturday with a 6-4 victory in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals series Saturday at Don Sanders Stadium.
“I thought early on we were a little too pumped,” Malakoff coach John Adair said. “When they scored the first run, I thought we started pressing early. We did a good job of forcing them to use three pitchers and that means you are having good bats at the plate and scoring some runs.”
The game wrapped up a series sweep as the finals were held at Sam Houston State University.
With the win, Malakoff (36-7) advances to the state tournament June 11-12 in Round Rock. The state semifinal game is against the Gunter Tigers at noon Friday at Dell Diamond, with the state final Saturday at 9 a.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
The winner will face the Brock Eagles or London Pirates, who play at 9 a.m. Friday in the opening semifinal.
This is the fourth trip for coach Adair and first for his son Bryson.
“I am humbled that I get to go back there and I got one or two games left,” John Adair said. “It is an awesome feeling and thrilled to death and excited. I am ready to start working on this.”
Bryson Adair said it is definitely special to head to Dell Diamond this week.
“This is awesome and a dream come true,” Bryson said. “My dad being the head coach and this being his final year is something we always wanted to do. That is not the end goal and we are going to go down there and win it. That is what we are trying to do.”
“It is definitely an honor,” Wes Hustead said. “We still have history to write and we are not done yet.”
John Adair wraps up his 34th year of coaching with a state tournament appearance and got emotional when talking about going with his son.
“It is a great group of young men and I love coaching them and their attitude,” John Adair said. “I love their desire and love coaching my son and knowing this is our last high school deal. I love my coaching staff and they are a great group of young men and my wife being here.
“It has been a lot of fun and these kids are fun. They will be ready to go to practice and when you got kids like that it is a lot of fun. He (Bryson) loves the game and more than anyone I have ever met. Ever since he has been three and a half years old, he has dreamed of playing college baseball. This year, he said it is not about college baseball but playing under you for the last year. It is special and not a lot of guys get to do this. I am truly blessed to be able to do that.”
Bryson said the postgame emotions were strong for him as well.
“Words can’t explain it,” Bryson said. “We have been through everything since the time I was three and he has coached me on just about every time I have played for. We have always talked about this and to do it here at Sam Houston and to do it here that is incredible. God is amazing for allowing us to do that.”
The game-winning runs came during a four run bottom of the fifth with Malakoff trailing, 4-2.
Alan Benhardt led off the inning with a single, followed by a single from Bryson Adair. With runners on first and second, Benhardt and Adair advanced on an error.
“That is a veteran ball club and everybody on the field knows we trust each other,” Bryson Adair said. “We know we are the best team in the state and nobody will beat us when we play together. We have to make sure to do our jobs.”
Cole Gaddis then walked to load the bases and Brandon Nations hit a two-run single to tie the game at 4. With one out in the inning, Nathan Jones reached on an error as Gaddis came in to score for the 5-4 lead. Nations then scored on a wild pitch for the 6-4 lead.
“I think the fact that our kids believe in themselves and each other and the coaching staff was big,” John Adair said. “We got a runner on and it was the same thing with the push bunt, and that opened the door with some good hits and scored enough runs to get it done.”
John Adair then went to Hustead for the two inning save to seal the victory. In the bottom of the seventh, Hustead went three-up and three down on three pitches.
“I honestly do not have words to describe it. I am proud of my boys and we definitely put in the work and we deserve this,” Hustead said. “We still have unfinished business and this means nothing so far. Seize the Day and everyday at practice, no matter what happens we are seizing the day and living by that.”
Hustead said coach Adair has played a major role in his life as a baseball player and to get to this point means a lot for him.
“He means the world to me,” Hustead said. “I have actually known him since I was eight years old. He always had a big name to him and he is a really good coach. To have him for our last year is truly an honor. I wouldn’t trade him for anything.”
Cameron Yoe (29-9) opened up the scoring as Dillon Akin hit into a double play as Tracer Lopez scored off starting pitcher Nathan Jones for the 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, University of Incarnate Word commit Brandon Nations hit his second home run of the series to left field scoring Cole Gaddis for the 2-1 lead.
With no outs in the top of the fifth, Malakoff reliever Judson Driskell came in to strike out Bobby Borgas with runners on second and third.
Following a pop out, Ryan Host hit a two run RBI single driving in Adam Cordona and Jaiden Sanchez for the 3-2 lead. Landon Greene then singled, driving in Host for the 4-2 lead.
“Our kids are very emotional and they are not your typical baseball player,” John Adair said. “They play with a lot of passion and it is like watching college baseball. They work hard and celebrate every play. We practiced that and you will see us high five a good play and guys laying out and we carry it to the field. I think we were a little too high early on and pressing some.”
Jones, Driskell and Hustead combined for a five hitter with four strikeouts and four walks. Jones had a no decision as he went three innings, allowing three runs on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
Driskell went one inning allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout as he was credited with the win. Hustead went two innings allowing one hit and one walk.
Benhardt and Nations each had two hits for Malakoff as Nations went 2-for-2 with four RBI, two runs scored and two walks. Benhardt went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Bryson Adair, Gaddis and Erik Waldo each had one hit.
Bryson wrapped things up by saying fans will see a strong team in Round Rock. He knows this was only the start but that have one more goal in mind.
“It is going to be a great memory in the next four years because it is beautiful here,” Bryson Adair said. “Our biggest deal is we are going to enjoy this and we are going to go to Dell Diamond and win it. We knew we would be here from the beginning and we are not satisfied. This isn’t what we are playing for right now just to win this but we are going to win it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.