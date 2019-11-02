The Eustace Bulldogs and Malakoff Tigers got together in Malakoff on Friday for a district contest.
The Tiger offense continued to shine and their defense controlled the Bulldogs the entire night as Malakoff concluded their home schedule with a 72-0 victory over Eustace.
The Tigers put up a total of 538 yards of offense and held Eustace to 131. Darion Peace completed 11 of 12 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns. Tiger receivers combined for 11 catches on 336 yards and six touchdowns. Rushers combined for 202 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns.
Malakoff's defense recorded two interceptions.
For Eustace, Paxton Schwartz completed two of six passes for 18 yards. Bulldog rushers combined for 113 yards as Charles Spencer, Jake Haney, Dakota Crittendon and Wyatt Farmer each rushed for over 20 yards.
Malakoff improves to 8-1 and 4-0 in district while Eustace drops to 2-7 and 1-3 in district. Malakoff closes the regular season at Kemp while Eustace closes at home against Madison, both games are Friday at 7:30 p.m.
