GROESBECK – The Malakoff Tigers showed how dominant they can be this postseason in an 83-7 bi-district victory over Maypearl Friday.
The No. 4-ranked Tigers (8-2 overall) will face No. 5-ranked Pottsboro Cardinals next week in the area round. Last year, Malakoff lost in the third round of the playoffs to Pottsboro, 38-31.
Pottsboro defeated White Oak, 35-21, Friday in their bi-district contest.
Malakoff and Pottsboro are scheduled to battle in the Class 3A, Division I, Region 2 area playoffs Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Texas A&M-Commerce Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers (7-4 overall) won the previous two meetings in the series back in 2002, 40-0, and in 2003 by a score of 30-0.
Here is the Sideline Review from the Tigers victory over the Maypearl Panthers.
– PURE DOMINATION: According to Benny Rogers, the Tigers' 83 points vs. Maypearl in an 83-7 win were the second most in a game in school history. The school record is 84 in an 84-0 win last year against Kemp. The Tigers’ set the record for most points in a playoff game, which was 63 in a 2018 meeting against Pottsboro.
– SCORING OVER 50: The 83 points was the fourth time they have scored over 50 points this season. The Tigers also had two games in the 40-point range this season. They could have a test this week as Pottsboro allows 22.8 points per game defensively under coach Matt Poe. Malakoff’s season low has been 24 points in an overtime loss to Grandview to open the season.
– DEFENSIVE ACCOLADES: The Tigers’ defense has only allowed one touchdown in the last 23 quarters. Following the touchdown by Maypearl with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter, Malakoff was ferocious on defense under coordinator Brent Watkins.
– OFFENSIVE WEAPONS: When you look at the Malakoff offense, they have weapons all over the field. From the solid quarterback play with Darion Peace to the running game of Duce Hart and Takeenan Langley and a lot of other players, they are solid in the back field. The outside weapons of Jaylon Hart, Jaylen Mosley, Riggin Smith and Nathan Jones are solid as teams will have to focus on multiple players under offensive coordinator Scott Lane.
– BACKUP PLAY: Once the Tigers’ coaching staff pulled the starters, junior Judson Driskell, junior Jaiden Trevino, junior Kannon Poteete and junior Karter Fuller showed they are ready to take over the Tigers’ next year. Malakoff also has a quality kicker in junior Juan Gonzales.
For scoring updates of the Malakoff and Pottsboro game, check out the Athens Daily Review sports twitter page at athens_sports and the Athens Daily Review Facebook page.
