Here is the 2021 Athens Daily Review All-Henderson County baseball team.
Player of the Year
Bryson Adair, Senior, Malakoff
The past season was impressive for Bryson Adair as the second batter for the state champion Tigers.
Adair batted .506 with 43 hits, eight double, two triples, five home runs, 33 RBI, 52 runs scored and 21 walks and 40 stolen bases. He also had a .619 on base percentage.
He had a .957 fielding percentage with 49 putouts at shortstop.
He will be heading to Sam Houston State University in the fall.
Player of the Year – Bryson Adair, Sr., Malakoff.
Offensive Player of the Year – Cole Gaddis, Sr., Malakoff.
Defensive Player of the Year – Jack Davis, Sr., Malakoff.
Sophomore of the Year – Chase Greene, Athens.
Newcomer of the Year – Cannon Kilcrease, Fresh., Eustace.
King of the Hill – Chris Garcia, Sr., Eustace.
Coach of the Year – John Adair, Malakoff.
First Team
Pitcher – Nathan Jones, Sr., Malakoff.
Catcher – CJ Grogan, Soph., Eustace.
First Base – Reed Allen, Sr., Athens.
Second Base – Wes Hustead, Sr., Malakoff.
Shortstop – Austin Harris, Cross Roads.
Third Base – Erik Waldo, Sr., Malakoff.
Outfield – Brandon Nations, Sr., Malakoff.
Outfield – Alan Benhardt, Sr., Malakoff.
Outfield – Hayden Woods, Sr., Brownsboro.
Utility – Riggin Smith, Sr., Malakoff.
Honorable Mention
Athens – Juan Garcia, Cooper Tanner.
Cross Roads – Tryce Betts, Ethan Martin, Colton Robertson, Colton Hemphill.
Eustace – Carlos Garcia, Cade Adair, Sam Marquez, Joey Womble, Ismael Maltos.
Mabank – Dahltyn McKinley, Ty Reedy, Coy McManus, Peyton Phillips.
No Nominations – Kemp, LaPoynor, Trinidad.
