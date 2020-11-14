GROESBECK – It was total domination for the Malakoff Tigers Friday at Groesbeck Stadium.
The Tigers scored the second most points in a game in school history in an 83-7 victory over the Maypearl Panthers.
The No. 4-ranked Tigers (8-2 overall) will face No. 5-ranked Pottsboro Cardinals (9-2 overall) next week in the area round. Last year, Malakoff lost in the third round of the playoffs to Pottsboro, 38-31.
Pottsboro defeated White Oak, 35-21, Friday in their bi-district contest.
Malakoff and Pottsboro are scheduled to battle in the Class 3A, Division I, Region II area round contest Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Texas A&M-Commerce Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers (7-4 overall) won the previous two meetings in the series back in 2002, 40-0, and in 2003 by a score of 30-0.
The Tigers' 83 points vs. Maypearl in an 83-7 win were the second most in a game in school history. The school record is 84 in an 84-0 win last year against Kemp.
Malakoff did set the record for the most points in a playoff game (63 vs. Pottsboro in 2018 bi-district).
The streak of 19 straight quarters ended for the Tigers in the first quarter at Jaxson Emerton scored on a 10-yard run with 3:43 remaining in the first quarter. A PAT by Rylan Winningham was the only chance Maypearl got at the end zone.
Malakoff junior Duce Hart had four rushing TD’s in the victory on run of 2, 8, 31 and 10 yards.
The Tigers had a 55-7 lead at the half as Jaylen Mosely had a 50-yard reception from Dario Peace. Sophomore Juan Gonzales booted the PAT good.
The Tigers had touchdowns from two rushing touchdowns from Takeenan Langley, two receiving TD’s from Jaylon Hart, an interception return for a touchdown by Karter Fuller and two more touchdowns from the backups in the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.