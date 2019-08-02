The Texas Sports Writers' Association released their 3A All-State baseball team on Thursday and the Malakoff Tigers represented with three players landing spots.
The Tigers went 24-10 in 2018, won their district and finished as area finalists and bi-district champions.
Senior relief pitcher Cully McCoy joins the First Team, sophomore first baseman Cole Gaddis shares the Second Team honor with Bushland's Drew Houchin and sophomore Brandon Nations is an honorable mention at shortstop.
McCoy went 3-1 with seven saves and a 1.71 ERA plus 43 strikeouts. He also batted .349 with a .452 OBP, 24 RBI's and 10 stolen bases while scoring 28 times.
Gaddis batted .430 with a .590 OBP, 34 hits, seven doubles, eight homers, 40 RBI's, 41 runs, 26 walks and 13 stolen bases.
Nations batted .349 with a .522 OBP, 12 doubles, 40 runs, 25 walks and 13 stolen bases.
On the mound, he went 5-2 with 39 innings, allowing 7 earned runs, 47 strikeouts and a 1.26 ERA.
