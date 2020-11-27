Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.